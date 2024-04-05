DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 176,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 331,387 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

