Draganfly’s (DPRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

