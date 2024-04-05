Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.54 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,843,000 after buying an additional 146,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

