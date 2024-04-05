Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

