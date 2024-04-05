Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$124.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama stock traded up C$3.39 on Friday, hitting C$113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.07. The firm has a market cap of C$31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.62.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

