Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama stock traded up C$3.39 on Friday, hitting C$113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. The firm has a market cap of C$31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.62. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

