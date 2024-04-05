Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Dollarama Stock Up 10.0 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$110.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.62. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$110.93.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.36.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.