Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis Purchases 1,800 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $129.74 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

