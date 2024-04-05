Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

