Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $712.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $32,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

