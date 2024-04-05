Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.94. 21,700,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 24,750,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.