Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($188.00).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Manser bought 93 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($189.13).
- On Monday, January 29th, Neil Manser bought 87 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,918 ($124.50).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of DLG opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).
Read Our Latest Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.