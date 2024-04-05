Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($188.00).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Manser bought 93 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($189.13).

On Monday, January 29th, Neil Manser bought 87 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,918 ($124.50).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

