Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $55.85 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

