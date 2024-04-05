Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

