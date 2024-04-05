Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

