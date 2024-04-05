Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 4.9%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. 5,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 136,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNTH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

