Desjardins Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN opened at C$63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

