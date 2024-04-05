Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dana by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

