D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 162,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.