D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 371,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,939. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.55.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

