Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.84. 406,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,304,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $7,608,778. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

