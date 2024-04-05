Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Holdings Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 360.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 36,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,289. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,758.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,778. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

