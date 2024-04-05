Cynthia A. Headen Sells 108 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $482.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.