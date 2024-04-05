Cynthia A. Headen Sells 108 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $482.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

