CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

