Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $757.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $770.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.