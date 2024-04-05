Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 835 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

NYSE BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

