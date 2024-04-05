Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after buying an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 613,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 294,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

