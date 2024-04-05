Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 354 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $621.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

