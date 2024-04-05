Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,317.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,081.86. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

