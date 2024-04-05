Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of POCT stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.