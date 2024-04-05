Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.08 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

