Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $234,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

