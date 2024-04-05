Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,954,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,215,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.