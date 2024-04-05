Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys 33,686 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,489,000. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.03 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

