Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

