Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $337.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

