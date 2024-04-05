CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $316.43 and last traded at $315.56. Approximately 546,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,826,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.58, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.