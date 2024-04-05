Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.