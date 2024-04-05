CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 863,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,064. CRH has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 37.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,145,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $7,912,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.