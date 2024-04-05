Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading Up 4.2%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 99,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 185,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
