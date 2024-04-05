Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading Up 4.2%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 99,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 185,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

