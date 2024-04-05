Craig Hallum Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $16.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLBT. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

