Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $179,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $10.29 on Friday, hitting $715.17. 742,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $727.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $317.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

