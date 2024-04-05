Corundum Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $136.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $13,442,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.