Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $471.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,571. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average of $432.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

