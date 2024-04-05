Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.