Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.00

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 972331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.14) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.77 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

