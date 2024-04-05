Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Consolidated Water in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $25.55 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

