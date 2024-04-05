Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Acquires 156 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.81 per share, for a total transaction of $14,166.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

ED opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $51,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

