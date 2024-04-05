Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $60.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,689.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.47 or 0.00986079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00145128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00188001 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00138958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,038,912 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,566,270 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,986,878,308.36 with 3,849,378,297.13 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35138517 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $52,898,862.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

