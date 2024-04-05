Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.59. 201,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 550,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Concentrix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Concentrix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Concentrix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

